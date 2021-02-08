Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Shares Gap Down to $10.95

Shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $10.51. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 6,700 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 million, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey, the United States. The company's product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as savings, demand, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

