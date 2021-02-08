MalwareChain (MALW) Trading Up 39.4% Over Last Week

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One MalwareChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MalwareChain has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MalwareChain has a total market capitalization of $180,832.81 and approximately $222.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00034499 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001598 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 263.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000095 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About MalwareChain

MalwareChain (CRYPTO:MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 5,872,038 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,084 coins. The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07 . The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

