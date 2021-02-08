Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Mammoth Resources shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 13,500 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Mammoth Resources from C$0.31 to C$0.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.

In related news, Director Thomas Atkins sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$414,306.24.

Mammoth Resources Company Profile (CVE:MTH)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

