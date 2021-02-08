Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.08

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.08 and last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

