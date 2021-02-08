Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.73

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.55, with a volume of 35461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

The firm has a market cap of C$232.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.30 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

