Manitou Gold (CVE:MTU) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.09

Manitou Gold Inc. (CVE:MTU) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 585890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54.

About Manitou Gold (CVE:MTU)

Manitou Gold Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral property interests located in the Gold Rock District of Northwestern Ontario and in the Goudreau-Localsh area of Northern Ontario, Canada. The company explores for gold properties. Its principal mineral assets include a 100% interest in the Kenwest property that holds 32 patented mining claims and 10 mining licenses of occupation covering 599 hectares located in the Boyer Lake area; and the Goudreau property covering 22,500 hectares located in north of Wawa, Ontario.

