Manna Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Manna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Manna has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Manna has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manna Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,959,769 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,009 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

