Manning & Napier (MN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MN opened at $6.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.36 million, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. Manning & Napier has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

In other news, Director Ebrahim Busheri acquired 16,008 shares of Manning & Napier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,630.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

