Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) (LON:MANO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $180.00

Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) (LON:MANO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35), with a volume of 229819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.55).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 256.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 307.12. The company has a market cap of £78.43 million and a PE ratio of 9.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12.

In related news, insider Peter Bertram purchased 5,000 shares of Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £10,150 ($13,261.04).

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

