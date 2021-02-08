MAP Protocol (MAP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $624,609.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $9.10 million and $624,609.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00049014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.00180585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00062784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00058409 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00062349 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00191294 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

