Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) (CVE:MGM) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM.V) (CVE:MGM) were up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 785,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 607,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a market capitalization of C$107.56 million and a PE ratio of -25.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 666 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 355 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Aurvista Gold Corporation and changed its name to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

