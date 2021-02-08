MAPS (MAPS) Price Hits $0.61

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. MAPS has a total market cap of $38.02 million and $1.38 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAPS has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00012517 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

MAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

