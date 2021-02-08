Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $17.51 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,717 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in BCE were worth $17,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 63.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 46.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $43.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6816 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities cut their price objective on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.72.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

