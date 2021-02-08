Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $22.66 Million Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,658 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Trip.com Group worth $22,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $37.45.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

