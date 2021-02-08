Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 15,103 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,103 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of PACCAR worth $34,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $96.58 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.84.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

