Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 48,619 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,619 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $25,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

3M stock opened at $179.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

