Mark Britto Sells 1,152 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $12.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.17. 9,802,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,646,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.82, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $282.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $218.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

