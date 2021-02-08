Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $12.19 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Markel in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $12.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $12.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Markel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $14.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $16.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $16.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $62.87 EPS.

Get Markel alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,121.60.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,099.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,008.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,015.51. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $113,610,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Markel by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.