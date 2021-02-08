MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 4,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,630,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total value of $2,185,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,439.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,915,683. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $571.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.74. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

