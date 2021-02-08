Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $3.77 on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.77.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.