Maro Reaches Market Cap of $11.16 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Maro has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Maro has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.16 or 0.01154195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.23 or 0.05956926 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00032485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

About Maro

Maro is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 925,450,748 coins and its circulating supply is 468,425,592 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

