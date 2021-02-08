Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.27.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,341,000 after purchasing an additional 138,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,855,000 after purchasing an additional 102,659 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 903,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after purchasing an additional 465,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $129.48 on Monday. Marriott International has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $150.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

