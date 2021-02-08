Match Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Match Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. 140166 upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.55.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $159.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.15, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.21. Match Group has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

