Mattel (MAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Mattel to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MAT opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,851.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.66.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

