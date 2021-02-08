Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.40

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.40 and last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 9180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.99.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $206.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

