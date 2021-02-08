Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Investment analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYTA opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. Siyata Mobile has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $11.90.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
