Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maximus in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maximus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MMS. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $80.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.10. Maximus has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $789,958.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1,675.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

