McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.62

McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 25632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a market cap of C$17.22 million and a P/E ratio of -290.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41.

McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

