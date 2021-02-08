McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 172,555 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.38. 63,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,108. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $156.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

