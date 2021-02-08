McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Decreased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,053 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.6% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $36,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 172,555 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $37,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.44. 60,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,108. The stock has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.