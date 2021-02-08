McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 3.4% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of McKesson worth $43,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.92.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $183.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.18. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

