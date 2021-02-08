Medpace (MEDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MEDP stock opened at $147.05 on Monday. Medpace has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.59 and its 200 day moving average is $126.13. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.
