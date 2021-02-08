Medpace (MEDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $147.05 on Monday. Medpace has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.59 and its 200 day moving average is $126.13. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,547 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $496,970.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,007,750.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $74,888,848. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

