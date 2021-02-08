Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Reduced by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $118.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.41. The company has a market cap of $159.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $121.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

