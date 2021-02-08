MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.72.

MEGEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded MEG Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on MEG Energy from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $4.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

