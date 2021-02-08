Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,088.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,793.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,651.17. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,106.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

