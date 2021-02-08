Meme (MEME) Market Cap Hits $24.00 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Meme token can now be bought for approximately $857.07 or 0.01991224 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded 69.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $24.00 million and $7.97 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.25 or 0.00288669 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00029923 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003193 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000995 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

