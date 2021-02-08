Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Brightworth

Brightworth grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.8% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,271,000 after purchasing an additional 538,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,905,000 after buying an additional 653,675 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,182,000 after buying an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

MRK traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.70. 249,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,488,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

