Merculet Achieves Market Cap of $2.14 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 8th. Merculet has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $279,540.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Merculet has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Merculet token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00053060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.08 or 0.00176756 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00074731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00060500 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00067749 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00211267 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,299,618,068 tokens. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

