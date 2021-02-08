Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) rose 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 541,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 950,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.61.

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mercurity Fintech stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Mercurity Fintech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for institutional customers, such as digital asset exchanges, trading platforms, foreign exchange companies, brokers, and funds and asset management companies; and asset digitalization platform, which offer blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional asset management companies, internet companies, financial institutions, and foreign exchange companies.

