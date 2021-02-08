Mercury Price Up 87.4% Over Last 7 Days (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Mercury token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 87.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $21,081.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00052661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00173812 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00076995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00060013 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00212914 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00067588 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

