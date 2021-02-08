Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Trading Up 10.2%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s stock price was up 10.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 1,686,704 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 739,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

