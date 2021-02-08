Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $29.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 182.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.