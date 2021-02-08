Meridian Bioscience’s (VIVO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Shares of VIVO opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $29.23.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 72,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,508 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

