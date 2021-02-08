Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,778,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $58.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -110.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

