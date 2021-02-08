Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Trading 5.5% Higher

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.04 and last traded at $32.02. 755,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 588,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Meritor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $395,925.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $186,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,169.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Meritor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 117.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 209.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

