Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.54). Merus reported earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. The business had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 844,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after buying an additional 85,740 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Merus by 94.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,017. The stock has a market cap of $816.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

