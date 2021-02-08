Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MESO. TheStreet cut Mesoblast from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Maxim Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Chardan Capital cut Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ MESO opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 3.71.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,669,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 247,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

