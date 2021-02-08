Metal Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $41.49 million and $14.08 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metal has traded 55% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00058678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.76 or 0.01188757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.22 or 0.06032355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00032856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars.

