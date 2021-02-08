Metalore Resources (CVE:MET) Shares Gap Down to $3.50

Shares of Metalore Resources Limited (CVE:MET) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $2.92. Metalore Resources shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 1,220 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.53.

About Metalore Resources (CVE:MET)

Metalore Resources Limited, a junior resource company, engages in the natural gas production and gold exploration in Canada. It owns and/or controls approximately 40,000 acres of petroleum, natural gas, and mineral leases in Charlotteville, Walsingham, and Houghton townships in Norfolk County, Ontario.

