MetaMorph (METM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,197.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $285,447.12 and approximately $7,197.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00054958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.70 or 0.01060354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.74 or 0.05430544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00018058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020356 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00029792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

